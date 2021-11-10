Mahindra XUV700 tops Tata Punch in crash tests: Top-10 safe cars in India

Mahindra XUV700 smashed its way, and literally at that, to the top of the list of India's safest cars recently by scoring a perfect five stars in the Global NCAP tests. The SUV managed to outshine its smaller rival in the form of the recently-launched Tata Punch SUV in a list that is dominated by vehicles from Mahindra and Tata Motors.

In fact, nine of the top 10 passenger vehicles in terms of safety, as per Global NCAP, come from either Mahindra or Tata Motors. And the most-recent tests on XUV700 is likely to further propel the mid-size SUV's charge in the Indian car market. “In addition to the (crash test) rating, it is heartening to be recognized by Global NCAP for being the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option, part of ADAS," said Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra.

XUV700 managed to score a perfect five stars for safety for adult occupants and four stars for child safety. Its performance managed to take it past Tata Punch which has also fared remarkably well in its own tests by Global NCAP.

At third spot is yet another Mahindra in the form of XUV300. The top-five is completed by Tata Altroz and Nexon, both with five-star safety ratings for adult occupants. The new Mahindra Thar, launched late last year, had secured four stars for adult occupants in its own Global NCAP tests and is sixth best among Indian vehicles, followed by Tata Tigor EV launched earlier this year, Tiago and Volkswagen's Polo.

Safety is fast becoming a vital point of considerartion in the minds of Indian car buyers and a high score in Gloal NCAP tests usually augers well for OEMs and the respective products. “To date GlobalNCAP has completed more than forty-six safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars," stated Global NCAP.