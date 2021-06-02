Mahindra rolls out 'own now, pay later' and other offers during Covid times

In a possible bid to jumpstart sales at a time when the entire auto industry is feeling the brunt of Covid-19-induced lockdown and restrictions, Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday announced a number of offers to attract prospective buyers to its lineup of passenger vehicles.

Mahindra informed that it has come out with schemes, each of which aim to offer financial flexibility to customers and enhance contactless ownership experiences. The idea, as per the car maker, is to make Mahindra vehicles more affordable and improve the overall ownership experience.

(Also read: Mahindra Thar SUV gets over 55,000 bookings, but long waiting period continues)

Notable among these schemes is the 'Own Now and Pay after 90 days' scheme which is across its product range. Under this scheme, customers can opt for any Mahindra vehicle and start paying EMIs after 90 days. This is also valid for customers providing essential services in the commercial vehicle segment.

Mahindra further claims that offers like cashback on EMIs and attractive interest rates are also on offer.

Prospective customers can make way to dealerships which are open or make use of the company's 'Own Online' platform.

Much like almost every other car maker, May was a month best forgotten for Mahindra. The company sold 8,004 units in the domestic market ast month, down 56% from 18,285 units in April. The future outlook though may well be positive. "We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand," said Veejay Nakra of Mahindra's automotive division.

The company has already confirmed the launch of a five-door version of the new Thar which was first launched last year. The Thar has indeed been a rousing success and the five-door version is expected to further build on the momentum.