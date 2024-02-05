Mahindra has silently updated the feature list of Scorpio N SUV

Published Feb 05, 2024

These changes come as part of ICMR (Integrated Material Cost Reduction) process

The Z4 and Z6 variants of Mahindra Scorpio N no longer come with cooled glove box

Z6 variant loses out on its current instrument cluster and gets it replaced with the unit offered on the Z4 variant

The Z4 variant misses out on features like AdrenoX suite, built-in Alexa, and a coloured instrument console

This feature list revision move comes after Mahindra hikd the price of Scorpio N SUV by up to 39,300 earlier in January 2024

The automaker attributed the price hike to rising production and raw material costs

The Scorpio N comes as a more upmarket iteration of the Scorpio Classic

This SUV was launched in June 2022

This SUV has already crossed the one lakh unit production milestone since launch
