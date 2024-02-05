These changes come as part of ICMR (Integrated Material Cost Reduction) process
The Z4 and Z6 variants of Mahindra Scorpio N no longer come with cooled glove box
Z6 variant loses out on its current instrument cluster and gets it replaced with the unit offered on the Z4 variant
The Z4 variant misses out on features like AdrenoX suite, built-in Alexa, and a coloured instrument console
This feature list revision move comes after Mahindra hikd the price of Scorpio N SUV by up to ₹39,300 earlier in January 2024
The automaker attributed the price hike to rising production and raw material costs
The Scorpio N comes as a more upmarket iteration of the Scorpio Classic
This SUV was launched in June 2022
This SUV has already crossed the one lakh unit production milestone since launch