Luxury brands Bugatti and Lamborghini to be headed by one chief from December

Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann will also become head of luxury brand Automobili Lamborghini, taking on a double role from December, parent group Audi said on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when Audi's owner Volkswagen is legally separating its Lamborghini supercar and Ducati motorbike brands, as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on mass-producing electric cars.

As Lamborghini chief, Winkelmann will succeed Stefano Domenicali, who will move to the Formula One as head of racing, Audi said.

