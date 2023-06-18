Lamborghini introduces two ultra-high-end luxury bikes

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 18, 2023

The new bikes are Racemax X Automobili Lamborghini and Strada X Automobili Lamborghini

The bicycles cost more than a four-wheeler hatchback

The Racemax starts at $9,899 (approx 8,15,365)

The Strada will set you back by $8,999 (approx 7,41,226)

These bikes are built-to-order and can take up to 16 weeks to get delivered

These are available in a limited number of sizes - 51, 54, 56, and 58 cm

Deliveries of these Lamborghini bicycles will begin from September

The Racemax gravel bicycle is lightweight and assembled using 3T carbon components

 The Strada is designed for aerodynamics and comfort
