The new bikes are Racemax X Automobili Lamborghini and Strada X Automobili Lamborghini
The bicycles cost more than a four-wheeler hatchback
The Racemax starts at $9,899 (approx ₹8,15,365)
The Strada will set you back by $8,999 (approx ₹7,41,226)
These bikes are built-to-order and can take up to 16 weeks to get delivered
These are available in a limited number of sizes - 51, 54, 56, and 58 cm
Deliveries of these Lamborghini bicycles will begin from September
The Racemax gravel bicycle is lightweight and assembled using 3T carbon components
The Strada is designed for aerodynamics and comfort