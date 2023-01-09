Latest car and bike news, live updates: Final countdown for Auto Expo 2023

Copyright © HT Media Limited
On Monday, over 2,300 vehicles including two-wheelers were penalised for driving on the wrong side of the lane in Noida and Greater Noida. The officials also took action against drunk drivers and the ones who violated traffic rules.
SUVs are definitely going to be the talk of the town at Auto Expo 2023. From Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Baleno-based crossover model to Kia EV9, 2023 MG Hector and more, the lineup is super exciting.
Maruti Suzuki continued to rule sales charts in India in the month of December with Baleno and Ertiga leading the charge. On that note, did you know Eritga CNG has a nine-month waiting period?
The other models on the top-10 list include Swift, Tata Nexon, Dzire, Brezza, Punch, Eeco and WagonR. At No. 9, Creta from Hyundai is the only non-Maruti, non-Tata model in this list.
Yamaha has launched a new scooter in Taiwan called the Augur, which is based on the same platform as the Yamaha Aerox 155 available in India. However, the Yamaha Augur is a more premium offering from the Japanese two-wheeler brand.
Honda is finally on path to take on rivals in the mid-size SUV space.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has resumed bookings for its Hilux pickup in the country. This was briefly halted late last year with the company claiming it had received a very strong response.
China is the world's largest automotive market but is also the largest EV market. Little wonder then that Tesla, the world's largest EV maker, is betting big here. Over half of all Tesla units sold in 2022 were manufactured at the Tesla Shanghai plant.
Over 2,000 people are employed by Giga Shanghai. The plant manufactures two models - Tesla Model 3 and Model Y - catering to the local market as well as select global markets.
MG Motor India hikes prices of all its models in the country. Gloster receives the biggest hike at up to ₹1 lakh.
Mahindra has driven out the RWD or Rear Wheel Drive variants of Thar at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The RWD Thar is available with both diesel as well as petrol engine options. The LX RWD-Petrol AT-Hard top is the top-end model at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and valid for first 10,000 bookings.
Kia India has hiked prices of its entire model range - Seltos, Sonet, Carens and even EV6 - by up to ₹1 lakh. The biggest hike is on the EV6 which is now costlier by ₹60,000.
To achieve the target, the pace of construction has been increased across India, said MoRTH secretary Alka Upadhyaya. She also said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already realised around ₹2,850 crore through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) mode in the second phase, while the third phase is in the advanced stage to realise the target by the end of the current financial year.
Atal Rohtang Tunnel, which brings Lahaul and Spiti closer to those in Manali, is under a blanket of snow. It may make for a pretty picture but there is also a massive tourist rush here.
As per data from the local police department, more than 12.7 lakh vehicles crossed the tunnel last year. This is a 60 per cent rise in traffic vis-a-vis data from all of 2021.
Auto Expo returns to the Indian shores after a gap of nearly three years. The last edition of the Auto Expo in India was held in the early parts of 2020 before Covid-19 pandemic struck. But it is now back and potentially back with a bang.
Starting from January 13 at Greater Noida, the Auto Expo 2023 promises to once again bring forward numerous new and updated model launches, apart from showcasing the very latest in automotive technology.
We will be at ground zero from Wednesday onwards to tell you all that you must and need to know.
MG Motor India will officially launch the Hector facelift at the Auto Expo. We recently got a chance to check out the model and, well, it looks fab.
The mammoth front grille and a ginormous 14-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen are just the two of many highlights here.
Mumbai-based Liger Motors will unveil what it claims to be the world's first self-balancing electric scooter at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. While its official name will be announced at the event, here is presenting an exclusive glimpse at the product…
Electric vehicles or EVs are continuing to make big inroads across the globe. Did you know that EVs constituted nearly 80 per cent of all car sales in Norway in all of 2022? While China remains the biggest EV market, countries like the US and Japan are also hot grounds for battery power. India too is gradually entering the scene. After all, the world's latest No. 3 auto market cannot be far behind when it comes to EVs.