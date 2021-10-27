Lassi for you, petrol for car: Dhabas may soon get green light for fuel pumps

The next time you opt to make a halt at a small eating joint on your highway sojourn, chances are that your vehicle may also be able to get a refuel. This is because Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked ministry officials to work on a proposal which would allow Dhaba owners to construct petrol pumps.

At a recently-held event, Gadkari highlighted how fuel stations at Dhabas could have numerous benefits - both for the owners of such establishments as well as motorists. People are encroaching roadside lands and opening dhabas. In the morning, I told MoRTH officials, the way NHAI gives NOC for petrol pumps, the same way we should also consider giving authorized approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways," he said at the event.

The move could provide an additional source of income to owners of such establishments while also adding to the network of fuel stations across highways in the country. And while Gadkari made no mention of electric vehicle charging stations here at this point, the move could also lay the foundation for such facilities in the times to come, possibly lowering range-related anxiety questions significantly.

With a significant increase on the cards in the country's national highway network - to 2 lakh kms in next four years, the need for more facilities on open roads is only set to rise.

(With inputs from PTI)