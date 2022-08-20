HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Teases Sonet X Line Officially Ahead Of Launch

Kia teases Sonet X Line officially ahead of launch

The Sonet X Line will be the next launch for Kia. The X Line version of Sonet will get the same upgrades that Seltos X Line gets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2022, 16:30 PM
The Sonet X Line will be the new top-end variant of Sonet. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)
The Sonet X Line will be the new top-end variant of Sonet. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)
The Sonet X Line will be the new top-end variant of Sonet. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)
The Sonet X Line will be the new top-end variant of Sonet. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)

Kia India has officially released the first teaser of the Sonet X Line ahead of its launch. The manufacturer is already selling an X Line variant of the Seltos which is a mid-size SUV whereas the Sonet is a compact SUV. Kia India first launched the Sonet back in September 2020 so the launch of the Sonet X Line could happen next month as the model's second year anniversary. 

As seen in the teaser, the X Line of Sonet comes with ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint job, this is the same paint scheme that Kia is using on Seltos X Line. There will be X Line badging, blacked-out elements, tangerine accents and a larger set of alloy wheels.There are not a lot of cars in India that are offered with a matte paint job from the factory.

Sonet X Line will get a matte paint job. There will be no mechanical changes to the compact SUV. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)
Sonet X Line will get a matte paint job. There will be no mechanical changes to the compact SUV. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)
Sonet X Line will get a matte paint job. There will be no mechanical changes to the compact SUV. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)
Sonet X Line will get a matte paint job. There will be no mechanical changes to the compact SUV. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)

The interior could now be finished in a shade of blue that Kia calls ‘Indigo Pera’, it does look more premium than the standard Sonet. The same colour is being used for the Seltos X Line. The Sonet X Line will be based on the top-end variant of the Sonet so it will come with all the bells and whistles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Once launched, the Sonet X Line will be the new top-of-the-line variant of Sonet. The current prices of Sonet start at 7.49 lakhs (ex-showroom) and go up to 13.79 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Currently, Kia is also offering an Anniversary Edition of the Sonet. It gets cosmetic upgrades such as Tangerine accents on the grille, front skid plates, wheel caps, side door garnish and the rear skid plate.

The Sonet is offered with three engine options. There is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Kia Sonet competes against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

 

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2022, 16:30 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Sonet Kia Kia India Kia Sonet X Line Sonet X Line
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
The new Celerio from Maruti Suzuki is offered at a discount of up to ₹54,000 in August.
Save up to 54,000 on Maruti Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Alto and others in August

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW M GmbH enters concept testing for all-electric high-performance models
BMW M GmbH enters concept testing for all-electric high-performance models
Kia teases Sonet X Line officially ahead of launch
Kia teases Sonet X Line officially ahead of launch
In pics: Koenigsegg CC850, gets an automatic gearbox with gated manual shifter
In pics: Koenigsegg CC850, gets an automatic gearbox with gated manual shifter
This concept car is less car, more spaceship. Just check out its cabin
This concept car is less car, more spaceship. Just check out its cabin
Koenigsegg CC850 debuts with 1,385 hp and a manual gearbox but there's a catch
Koenigsegg CC850 debuts with 1,385 hp and a manual gearbox but there's a catch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city