Kia teases Sonet X Line officially ahead of launch

The Sonet X Line will be the next launch for Kia. The X Line version of Sonet will get the same upgrades that Seltos X Line gets.

Kia India has officially released the first teaser of the Sonet X Line ahead of its launch. The manufacturer is already selling an X Line variant of the Seltos which is a mid-size SUV whereas the Sonet is a compact SUV. Kia India first launched the Sonet back in September 2020 so the launch of the Sonet X Line could happen next month as the model's second year anniversary.

As seen in the teaser, the X Line of Sonet comes with ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint job, this is the same paint scheme that Kia is using on Seltos X Line. There will be X Line badging, blacked-out elements, tangerine accents and a larger set of alloy wheels.There are not a lot of cars in India that are offered with a matte paint job from the factory.

Sonet X Line will get a matte paint job. There will be no mechanical changes to the compact SUV. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)

The interior could now be finished in a shade of blue that Kia calls ‘Indigo Pera’, it does look more premium than the standard Sonet. The same colour is being used for the Seltos X Line. The Sonet X Line will be based on the top-end variant of the Sonet so it will come with all the bells and whistles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Once launched, the Sonet X Line will be the new top-of-the-line variant of Sonet. The current prices of Sonet start at ₹7.49 lakhs (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹13.79 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Currently, Kia is also offering an Anniversary Edition of the Sonet. It gets cosmetic upgrades such as Tangerine accents on the grille, front skid plates, wheel caps, side door garnish and the rear skid plate.

The Sonet is offered with three engine options. There is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Kia Sonet competes against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

First Published Date: