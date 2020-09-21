Kia rolls out 'KiaMobility' in global markets to bolster rented cars' prospects

Kia Motors Corporation on Monday announced the launch of 'KiaMobility' service in select international markets which would enable users to rent cars from a period between just a day to an entire year. Kia says it is looking at capitalizing on the new ways that people are looking at owning and driving vehicles and KiaMobility will offer them with the required flexibility as per their needs.

A dealer-led car usership service, KiaMobility is Kia's own fleet management platform for the mobility service, allowing collective operation of vehicles at the dealership. Interested users can select the vehicle of their choice based on availability and make payment through a mobile app before either visiting the delaership to pick it up or having the option of getting the vehicle delivered at their preferred location.

The service has currently been rolled out at 16 locations across Italy and Russia, and Kia says it will soon be expanded to locations elsewhere in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and West Asia.

Kia had previously announced customized mobility solutions for different markets. The company believes that not every service is needed in every market and as such, what works in India - for instance, may or may not always work in the European market. Called 'Plan S' strategy, it is Kia's move to diversify mobility services in strategic regions around the globe.

Kia has already partnered with Ola and Revv in India and with Grab - Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company - to offer customized solutions in emerging markets which may be different from those in North America, Europe or even home base of South Korea.