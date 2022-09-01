Kia India's total production crosses 2 lakh units; reports 33% rise in sales

August 2022 marks the third year anniversary for Kia. They are currently in the fifth position in the Indian market.

Kia India on Thursday announced that they have clocked a total sales of 22,322 units in August 2022. This is a growth of 33.27 per cent of year-on-year growth. The manufacturer retains its fifth position in India. Kia is behind Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra. In the first eight months of CY22, the manufacturer sold 1,66,167 units in the domestic market. This figure is 29 per cent higher than the same period last year. These figures are much more than the industry growth of approximately 17 per cent as per Kia.

The best-selling vehicle for Kia was Seltos which is a mid-size SUV, the manufacturer sold 8,652 units. Then there is the Sonet, a compact SUV with 7,838 units. Both the SUVs are followed by Carnival which is a premium MPV with 274 units.

In the first eight months of the year, Kia sold more than 1,20,000 units of Seltos and Sonet combined. Seltos' sales figures were 65,513 while 55,740 units of Sonet were sold.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Moreover, Kia has also reported its highest ever monthly export figure. They dispatched over 8,100 units through India in August 2022. Kia is one of the most successful automobile manufacturers in India. The manufacturer was able to turn profitable in just two years of entering the Indian market.

August 2022 also marks the 3rd anniversary of Kia in the Indian market. Till now, the company has sold over 5.3 lakh vehicles. They have a market share of 6 per cent and last month, Kia celebrated the 3 lakh sales milestone of Seltos. Cumulatively, the company has dispatched over 6.5 lakh units since the start of its sales operations in India. Apart from Seltos, Carens, Sonet and Carnival, Kia also has EV6 which is an electric vehicle. The manufacturer brought only 100 units to India and all of them are sold out.

First Published Date: