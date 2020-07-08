Kia Motors has announced the launch of ‘Live Stream Showroom’, a new online platform that offers customers access to personalised virtual viewings in select Kia dealerships. The new platform was introduced initially in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and is being expanded throughout the Middle East and Africa in countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain and South Africa with the aim of a global implementation in the future.

In India, Kia Motors already offers a virtual showroom experience for its customers to choose their preferred cars from the comfort of their homes. The carmaker's sister concern Hyundai Motors too has its 'Click To Buy' digital platform to help customers buy a car by click of a button.

Live Stream Showroom offers customers a live video session with Kia dealers for a digital experience tailored to meet their individual needs. Customers will receive one-on-one consultation with live responses to questions, and explore the design and features of their chosen model and see demonstrations of new technology and functionality on demand.

The new platform prioritises customer convenience and ensures a seamless digital experience that is same as a physical showroom visit. This commitment toward customer value-led innovations comes as the company establishes its leadership position in the future automotive industry under its 'Plan S' strategy.

“Live Stream Showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to tailor the car-buying journey to the demands of our customers with virtual viewings," said Artur Martins, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Customer Experience Division at Kia. “By launching this new platform, we aim to stay ahead of the curve in digital sales and marketing in this time of transition."

Recent consumer demand shows strong indication that customers are looking to take more of the car-buying journey online. Recent data collected by Kia shows that 83 percent of consumers prefer to carry out product research online before making a purchase, while 47 percent of consumers expressed interest in using online platforms for future purchases.