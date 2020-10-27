Kia gearing up to relaunch brand with new logo, focuses on more style: Report

Kia has been on a product offensive in several key global markets and has managed to introduce car models that have struck the right chord among buyers. The launches, however, are only part of a larger plan to relaunch the brand with an increased focus on becoming more stylish, dynamic and inventive and will come with an all-new logo in the early parts of 2021.

Ho Sung Song, Kia's Global CEO, calls the massive rumblings as 'Plan S' where the S stands for 'Shift'. In an interview to Automotive News, Song has outlined how Kia aims to bolster its image in the global market and bet big on electric vehicles. "We will try to set up our new customer target together with our brand relaunch," he was quoted as saying, adding that the plan of having at least 11 EVs by 2025 have required careful planning and considerations.

Kia reportedly plans make an investment of $25 billion by end 2025 in order to take a shot at the pinnacle of electric mobility and diversify its business. As such, the share of vehicles with an internal combustion engine (ICE) will fall as against EVs from the Koreans. The company is adding the K5 sedan and Sorento SUV to its lineup of EVs which currently boast of Niro and Soul. The company hopes to capture a 6.6% share of the global EV pie by 2025.

Kia will share an Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with Hyundai which promises to take care of affordability concerns even as Hyundai Motor Group as a whole looks at rolling out EVs in a big way.

While analysts say Kia has an extremely ambitious vision, many also agree that the company could indeed realize this vision.

The relaunch of the brand and an all-new logo could, therefore, usher in the dawn of a new age for Kia Motors internationally. The new logo was confirmed back in February and replaces the existing one with a more modern appeal with each letter flowing into the other and minus the circular outline seen so far.