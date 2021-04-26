With the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19, Karnataka on Monday has decided to impose a statewide lockdown for the next 14 days effective between April 27 and May 10. The lockdown will come into effect from 6 pm on April 27, 2021.

However, unlike the last year's complete lockdown, this time few services will be operational partially, as informed by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. "Essential services allowed between 6 am and 10 am. After 10 am, shops to remain closed. Only construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors allowed," said Yediyurappa while announcing lockdown. He also stated that strict measures to control the Covid-19 will be taken.

During these 14 days of lockdown in the state, there won't be any public transport available in Karnakata, as informed by the state government. Separate guidelines for the lockdown will be issued by the state government later in the day.

Amidst the surging Coronavirus pandemic, several state governments across India have already imposed travel and movement restrictions in an attempt to curb the contamination among the public. Delhi has imposed a six-day lockdown due to the crisis and later extended it till May 3. On the other hand, other states such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra too have announced travel restrictions.

In many states, essential service sector workers are allowed to move in their personal vehicles and avail public transport system after producing valid ID. People traveling due to emergency situations too are allowed to move. However, unnecessary traveling is being strictly monitored and offenders are being punished.



