HT Auto
Home Auto News John Cena Has A New Customized Vintage Beauty On Wheels. And Yes, You Can See It

John Cena has a new customized vintage beauty on wheels. And yes, you can see it

You may or may not be able to see him but you just cannot miss the customized and retrofitted 1969 MGC GT that now finds space in the garage of John Cena.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 09:01 AM
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.

John Cena is now the proud owner of a 1969 MGC GT that has been custom fitted with a six-cylinder engine at its heart to give it some serious performance credentials. The professional wrestler who has also acted in several Hollywood movies does own several spectacular vehicles but the MG GT model makes no pretense of looking wacky and chooses to rather let its engine do the roaring on its behalf.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The 1969 MGC GT was originally fitted with a four-litre motor but because Cena may have a desire for all things that scream power, the vehicle has been customized with a 6.2-liter LS V8 from Chevrolet. While the entire vehicle weighs less than 1,000 kilos, there is some sublime level of power at its disposal - over 600 hp to be near precise. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission because, hey, you would expect Cena to be an absolute driving enthusiast, right?

Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.
Screengrab taken from video posted on Youtube by MotorTrend Channel.

While the engine itself has been given an Orange hue, the entire paintwork of the vehicle is done in a shade of Blue. Even on the inside, the seats are in Blue but there is Orange piping. The cabin has been reworked almost entirely to equip it with modern-day touches and equipment.

And only and only because someone like Cena may otherwise find it difficult to get in and drive the vehicle, the seats inside the car have been moved back while the pedals have been shifted forward. At 6 feet tall, the 45-year-old seemed mighty impressed with all the work put in to customize the MG.

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 09:01 AM IST
TAGS: John Cena MG MG Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai expands its metaverse presence with virtual future mobility experiences
Hyundai expands its metaverse presence with virtual future mobility experiences
Tata Motors may take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU
Tata Motors may take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU
Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: An unmatched faceoff?
Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV: An unmatched faceoff?
How to jump-start your car: Do it safely, avoid injury
How to jump-start your car: Do it safely, avoid injury
Group of Tesla EV owners competing to use most number of Superchargers
Group of Tesla EV owners competing to use most number of Superchargers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city