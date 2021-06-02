Top Sections
Jaguar I-Pace climbing the Great Dun Fell in Britain

Jaguar I-Pace climbs height equal to Mount Everest on single charge

2 min read . 04:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Jaguar I-Pace covered a total distance of 199.6 km - including the ascend of 8 848 m and a 12.9 km drive to the start point of UK's Great Dun Fell.
  • After this, it still had 31% battery charge remaining, good enough to drive for up to 128.7 km more.

Proving its mettle in the steep inclines and twisting surfaces, the Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV has successfully completed the 'Everesting Challenge' by climbing a height of 8,848 m – equivalent to the height of Mount Everest – on a single charge of its 90kWh battery.

The performance SUV achieved the feat by completing 16.2 repeats of Britain’s highest surfaced road – the Great Dun Fell, gaining 547 m on each full climb. Behind the wheels of the SUV was Olympic and World champion cyclist, Elinor Barker MBE. He used the I-PACE's regenerative braking technology to generate approximately 60 per cent of additional available energy over the total 16 descents. "It’s a daunting feat of endurance, so I was happy to do it behind the wheel of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE," says Elinor.

