It's official: The latest Mahindra to be called Mahindra XUV700. Details here1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 10:56 AM IST
- Mahindra is readying a new SUV that was initially codenamed W601.
Mahindra on Thursday announced the name of its global SUV project that was codenamed W601. The company's latest SUV will be called Mahindra XUV700. It is expected to be launched sometime in second quarter of FY2.
The automaker revealed the name of the SUV in a video featuring the young team behind the creation of the vehicle and their passion.
6 min read . 06:54 AM IST
2 min read . 07 Apr 2021
2 min read . 07 Apr 2021