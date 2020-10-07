Mahindra's partner REE Auto showcases three next-gen EV platforms on track

Israel's REE Automotive has released a video showing three prototypes of its next-generation EV platforms being taken to the test tracks. The three platforms promises to revolutionise the electric vehicle segment with its flexibility to design a car of any shape or size.

The new EV platforms consist of the REEcorner which powers full X-by-Wire technology for steering, braking and drive, and integrates all components into the arch of the wheel. The modular chassis bundles up steering, suspension, motor, gearbox functions in removable units called REEcorner placed on wheels. What it does is fully electronically control every single function through built-in electronic system.

REE Automotive says such platforms will be very useful to develop any kind of vehicles, and will be especially helpful to build commercial vehicles.

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO, said, "EVs, particularly e-delivery vehicles, are in huge demand, with growth drivers including global carbon-emission regulatory policies coupled with a boom e-commerce. There is also a rapid rise in 'mobility as a service' (MaaS). Our modular platform is set to revolutionize electric mobility and as we shared today, the journey is well underway. Our platform provides the perfect blank canvas for our customers on which to build EVs tailored to their needs, whether it's a fully autonomous last-mile delivery vehicle, a spacious yet compact urban shuttle or a flexible delivery truck with higher load capability on a smaller footprint."

In the video REE showcases three of its modular next-generation EV platforms on the track, demonstrating its mastery of X-by-Wire technology in P1, P2 and P4 platforms. The P1 platform of up to 1.3-ton GVW is geared for LSV last-mile inner-city delivery applications. The P2 platform scales up to 2.5-tons GVW and is designed to transport passengers and cargo. TheP4 platform offers up to 4.5-tons GVW and is uniquely built for the North American market delivery segment.

In August 2020, REE signed an MoU with Mahindra and Mahindra to establish a strategic collaboration for the development and production of up to 250,000 electric vehicles aimed at the commercial market.