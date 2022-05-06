Copyright © HT Media Limited
India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units

Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units.
By :
Updated on : 06 May 2022, 03:44 PM
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.

Indian auto-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The exercise, which is in the early stages, is aimed at splitting the auto operations into electric vehicle (EV), tractor and passenger vehicle businesses via a demerger process, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Mahindra Group is also seeking funds for the EV unit and will club it with Italian design house Automobili Pininfarina to form a separate company, according to the report.

Mahindra did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 03:44 PM IST
