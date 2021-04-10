Indian Motorcycle trademarks 'Scout Rogue' name

The American motorcycle brand Indian Motorcycle has filed a patent for the name 'Scout Rouge' in multiple markets. Needless to say, the new name hints that it could be used for a new model in the Indian Scout family of bikes.

The trademark was filed by the company in the US Patent and Trademark Office on April 1, 2021. Subsequently, trademarks were also filed with the trademark offices in Australia and the European Union where the name was registered under the "motorcycles and structural parts thereof" category. This also suggest that it could be used for accessories as well as a new variant.

If the name is used for a new model in the Scout range, it could come built on the same 1,133 cc liquid-cooled v-twin engine and feature the same platform. Also, there is a smaller Scout Sixty available with a 999 cc, v-twin motor which can also be used for the new model. The smaller 999 cc engine is known to push out 74 bhp of maximum power at 7,300 rpm and 88.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,800 rpm.

While there is no concrete confirmation as to what the Scout Rouge will finally come out to be, chances are that it may be a special blacked-out iteration under the Scout family. At the same time, the company might make it a more adventure oriented Scout featuring a scrambler setup or a cafe racer styled variant which is in trend these days.

Expect more details on the Scout Rogue variant to come out soon in the future. It may also land on the Indian shores after its international debut.