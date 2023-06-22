This Yamaha motorcycle looks like a ninja from Japan

The MT-15 V2 is a naked streetfighter from Yamaha.
It is a naked version of the R15 V4 which comes with a full fairing.
The motorcycles share the same engine, braking components and frame.
The digital instrument cluster also features Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity.
The motorcycle comes with LED lighting
The engine on duty is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit that produces 18.14 bhp and 14.1 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox
There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
There are USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
The prices start at ₹1.65 lakh ex-showroom