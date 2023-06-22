This Yamaha motorcycle looks like a ninja from Japan

The MT-15 V2 is a naked streetfighter from Yamaha.

It is a naked version of the R15 V4 which comes with a full fairing.

The motorcycles share the same engine, braking components and frame.

The digital instrument cluster also features  Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity.

The motorcycle comes with LED lighting

The engine on duty is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit that produces 18.14 bhp and 14.1 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox

There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well. 

There are USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The prices start at 1.65 lakh ex-showroom
