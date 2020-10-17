India's first all-women auto workshop completes a year

India’s first all-women automobile workshop in Jaipur, run by Mahindra and Mahindra, has completed one year of successful operations. The workshop is powered by a team of nine women in roles such as technicians, service advisors, drivers, part managers and security guards.

The Compact Qwik (CQ) auto outlet is a part of Mahindra's initiative named 'Pink Collars' that promotes recruitment of women in core productive roles across the company’s automobile workshops. It was inaugurated on International Girl Child Day last year by Padma Shri, Arjuna Awardee and current MLA Krishna Pooniaas.

The outlet comes under a category of Mahindra authorized two-bay urban workshop that caters to scheduled services. It is owned and operated by Mahindra’s channel partner in Jaipur – Kalyan Motors.

Mahindra's 'Pink Collar' initiative conducts recruitment drives at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for girl students by the company's authorized dealers to identify and recruit women talent. It also encourages its channel partners to tie up with these institutes and impart up-to-date industrial knowledge through the company’s trainers, provide automotive aggregates to support practical training and make the ITI students industry-ready.