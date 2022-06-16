Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model

Hyundai Venue is one of the hottest-selling sub-compact SUVs in the market despite newer rivals challenging its dominance in the segment. The updated Hyundai Venue, launched in the country on Thursday, is expected to further up the numbers with company executives confirming that there are around 15,000 bookings already received for the 2022 Venue. This would be in addition to the 25,000 pending orders for the outgoing model of the car.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue was launched at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh and going up to ₹12.57 lakh (ex showroom and introductory). The model continues to come with two petrol and one diesel engine options, as well as four transmission choices - five-speed manual, six-speed manual, iMT (semi-automatic) and DCT. But the strong response ever since bookings for the car were opened earlier this month could also raise questions about delivery timelines, especially in current scenario where semiconductor shortage has affected manufacturers the world over. “There is a very strong demand for the Venue and this has been seen from the positive response for the new model as well," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, Service) at Hyundai Motor India Limited told news agency PTI. “But in Hyundai we believe that even when the demand is strong, it is our responsibility to ensure that the latest technology and design are brought out and that is something which drives us. We do not wait for the demand to come down to introduce a new version."

Garg also confirmed that priority is being given to customers who are in the list of those who have booked the previous-generation model, adding that the latest model is a manifestation of feedback received on the first-generation Venue which was launched three years ago.

The Venue SUV accounted for around 22 per cent of all Hyundai India sales between January and May of this year. But the Koreans have also been facing some very stiff competition from Tata Motors for the second spot among India's largest car manufacturers. The launch of the new Venue may provide a further impetus to sales figures but manufacturing and supply lines may be a different ball game altogether, for Hyundai and most other major auto brands here.

