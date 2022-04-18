Hyundai recalls 2019 Nexo models due to possible hydrogen fuel leak, fire risk

Hyundai Motor is recalling a number of its Nexo models in the US due to a possible hydrogen fuel leak issue and potential fire risk, CarScoops reporte. A total of 54 Nexo models from the 2019 model year, which were built between August 10, 2019 and December 17, 2019. have been recalled. The issue came to the carmaker's attention when a 2019 model caught fire at a hydrogen fueling station in South Korea.

After the incident, Hyundai started investigating the potential issue. The analysis of the incident revealed that the material from the fuel inlet receptacle filter detached shortly after fueling was completed. The detachment of the fuel inlet receptacle filter allowed hydrogen fuel to leak from the receptacle into the fuel filler compartment, leading to a small fire after the owner discharged static electricity when making contact with the fueling cap. Fortunately, the fire suppression system of the refueling station was able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

As per Hyundai's investigation of the case, the receptacle filter material in the 2019 Nexo models can detach immediately after refueling, thus increasing the risk of a fire. However, Hyundai is only aware of one incident related to the issue and concluded in its findings that a supplier had used a prototype epoxy-bonded filter in place of the original laser-welded filter, leading to the possibility of hydrogen fuel leak.

Hyundai will start notifying the impacted owners of 2019 Nexo models in early June 2022 via first-class mail. They will be required to bring their vehicles to a local nearby Hyundai dealership where the hydrogen fuel inlet receptacle will be checked and replaced at no additional cost to the owners. Hyundai will also reimburse any owners who have previously paid to get this issue resolved.

