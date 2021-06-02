Hyundai India sales dip 48% in May as coronavirus restrictions take a toll

Hyundai Motor India registered total monthly sales of 30,703 units in May as compared to 59,203 units sold in April this year, witnessing a decline of 48 per cent from the earlier month. The sharp monthly decline comes as coronavirus-related restrictions across the country took a toll, affecting vehicle dispatch to dealers.

The carmaker's domestic sales stood at 25,001 units last month as compared to 49,002 units in April, a sharp decline of 49 per cent. Exports saw a dip of 44 per cent at 5,702 units last month as against 10,201 units sold in April.

On 25 May, the automaker was forced to shut down its plant for five days as rising cases of Covid-19 infections caused a concern among its workforce and protested against going to work. The decision came at a time when the Korean carmaker is planning to launch its first three-row SUV Alcazar in India this month. The shutting down of the factory may have impacted the production of the new 7-seater SUV.

As the Tamil Nadu government allowed carmakers to start operations in the state after the five-day shit down, workers are still hesitant to go back to the factory. The labour union at Hyundai is still in talk with the company about this and both the parties are trying to find a middle ground.

As the second wave of Covid-19 gripped the country with the peak being witnessed in May, Hyundai joined the league of various other carmakers that stepped up to help fight the battle. The company's CSR arm donated a package of ₹10 crore towards the relief efforts of the state of Tamil Nadu. Of this, ₹5 crore was donated for various measures while lifesaving equipment worth another ₹5 crore were also provided. The medical equipment included High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, Bipap machines, Oxygen concentrators, among others.