Hyundai EV concepts 45 and Prophecy among four to win 2020 Good Design awards

Hyundai has won four awards at this year’s Good Design Awards. Hyundai’s two EV concepts, 45 and Prophecy, along with the all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra and its ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure called Hi-Charger, won in the awards’ Transportation category.

"Hyundai’s design vision to provide lifestyle mobility that coexists with people's lives has been recognised by winning these awards," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Especially through our EV design, we would like to forge a strong emotional connection between humans and automobiles, giving more value to our customer’s everyday life."

The Hyundai 45 EV concept is based on the carmaker's iconic Pony Coupe Concept. It was first introduced at the International Motor Show 2019 in Frankfurt. The styling of 45 is defined by its monocoque-style form, aerodynamics, light-weight design inspired by aircrafts, and diamond-shaped silhouette. Earlier this year, the Hyundai 45 EV concept also won the 2020 International Design Excellence Awards, 2020 Red Dot Awards, and the iF Design Award 2020.

The Prophecy is Hyundai’s another EV concept that signifies a direction of future EV styling. The Hyundai Prophecy EV concept was earlier unveiled in March this year. Hyundai Prophecy also won ‘Best of the Best’ in 2020 Red Dot Awards’ Design Concept group earlier this year, and the concept was also named a finalist for 2020 International Design Excellence Awards.

The all-new 2021 Elantra was another big winner after its debut earlier this year. In terms of design, the seventh generation Elantra looks quite stunning. Its razor-sharp and outright aggressive stance give it an intriguing appeal. At the front, it features a gigantic Parametric Jewel pattern grille which is flanked by new longer and upswept headlamps. The front bumper is sharper and gels well with the overall aggressive stance of the sedan, while its edgy character lines make it look highly intimidating. The interior further complements the Elantra’s overall appeal with a 10-inch information-display cluster and infotainment system.

The 350kW ultra-fast Hyundai Hi-Charger enables users to power their EVs without feeling the weight of connectors and cables. The user simply chooses the position of a vehicle’s charging port on a digital screen, and a connector automatically rotates and descends to the selected point for an effortless connection. Earlier this year, the Hyundai Hi-Charger won a prize in the User Experience Design category of the 2020 Red Dot Design Awards.