Hyundai breaks ground on its first overseas fuel-cell system plant in China

Hyundai Motor held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for its first overseas fuel-cell system facility in Guangzhou, China. The investment is a move in the direction of its goal to achieve global hydrogen leadership and also supports its push into China’s fast developing hydrogen industry.

In the name of the facility - HTWO Guangzhou, HTWO stands for ‘H2’, the hydrogen molecule. The company says that it also represents ‘Hydrogen’ and ‘Humanity’ - the two main pillars of Hyundai Motor Group's fuel cell business.

The facility will be built in the Guangzhou development district of Guangdong Province in China with the aim of being completing in the second half of 2022. The 207,000-square-meter site will facilitate a fuel-cell system plant and an innovation center. The plant has an annual production target of 6,500 units. This will be gradually expanded in line with Chinese market conditions and central government policies.

Under Hyundai's mid- to long-term hydrogen roadmap 'Fuel Cell Vision 2030' announced in 2018, the motor group aims to expand its supply capacity to 700,000 hydrogen fuel cell systems annually by 2030.

The Group further plans to take the lead in achieving carbon neutrality by strengthening production of its hydrogen fuel cell systems and making them available as power sources for various industries.

Hyundai started with marketing the world’s first mass-produced fuel-cell electric vehicle ix35 in 2013. Since then, it has only been expanding its fuel-cell system-powered vehicle offerings such as NEXO SUV, XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck and a fuel cell electric bus, aiming for zero-emission mobility solutions.

Hyundai says that as a member of the Hydrogen Council - a global coalition of leading energy, transportation and industry companies who have a shared vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen the company is committed to fostering a clean energy transition. The company's initial focus is on major hub regions such as Korea, Europe, China and the US.