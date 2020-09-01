Hyundai and US singles charts topper BTS launch Ioniq EV theme song

Hyundai Motor Company and Global superstars BTS, who recently topped the US singles charts as the first K-pop band, have released a new song, 'Ioniq: I’m On It,' as a following event to Hyundai Motor's launch campaign of its new dedicated EV brand - Ioniq in charge of turning the world.

BTS’ first music project with Hyundai is available for free download on the brand’s website. The music video will premiere on the company’s official worldwide YouTube channel tomorrow.

The brand song 'Ioniq: I’m On It' gives voice in line with Ioniq’s goal to offer customer centric EV experiences centered on connected lifestyle solutions. The song’s lyrics-sung and rapped by BTS’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook-express feelings of discovery, curiosity, hope, creativity, and inspiration for the future, affirmed by the refrain ‘Ioniq takes me there.’ The music video will feature the Hyundai’s latest concept EV Prophecy unveiled in March.

Hyundai has set its sights firmly on seizing some of the initiative in the EV space and has said that under the Ioniq brand, it will drive out three electric cars in the next four years. The contributing factors behind the move is a recognition of an increasing market demand and its mission to lead the way.

To achieve Ioniq's brand mission, Hyundai says it will combine its current EV capabilities – such as ultra-fast charging, spacious interior, and battery-supplied power – with future innovations that combine design, technologies and services to integrate in-car and out-of-car experiences for a seamless journey.

Under Ioniq, Hyundai Motor plans to introduce three new dedicated EV models over the next four years with more innovative models to follow, including Ioniq 5, a mid-sized CUV, Ioniq 6, a sedan, and Ioniq 7, a large SUV.

“I hope Hyundai and BTS’s new collaboration song encourages the band’s global fan base as well as our customers to draw their attention to Hyundai’s vision for clean mobility, which is being realised through the new Ioniq EV brand," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officier at Hyundai Motor Company.

Global CMO, Wonhong Cho added: "Hyundai Motor and BTS have continued to collaborate to spread the value of the positive energy they pursue together beyond advertising specific vehicle. The new Ioniq lineup is Hyundai Motor's answer to environmental problems and sustainable global communities that Millennials and Gen-Z generations are concerned about, and we will show the substance through the acceleration of the EV vision for future." he said. "We will communicate the customer centric EV experiences that Ioniq brand will bring, sincerely to many fans and customers around the world through the brand music.

Fans who want to further celebrate Ioniq with BTS can participate in an online event for a chance to win a limited-edition cassette tape-shaped music player. The music player contains two tracks - “Ioniq: I’m On It" and individual messages from each member of the band.