How to reach destination before actually reaching? Audi gives an insight to VR

Audi will showcase its in-car virtual reality (VR) glasses at the 2021 IAA Munich auto show that offers a possibility for back seat passengers to travel to virtual worlds or dive into games, movies and presentations. Audi says that when cars become more autonomous in nature in the future, and drivers no longer have to concentrate on driving, even they will be able to indulge in things like reading, watching movies or gaming through the in-car VR.

Being created in partnership with tech entertainment startup Holoride, the new technology merges with the VR contents with driving movements in real time. For example, if the car takes a right curve, the spaceship in the virtual world will also fly to the right side. If the car speeds up, the spaceship speeds up too. (Also read | Audi Grandshpere, a self-driving luxury ‘private jet’ for the road, debuts)Audi explains that the real time merging of vehicle movement and VR content also helps reduce car sickness among passengers who otherwise tend to feel ill while reading a book or engaging in electronic tablets inside the car.Holoride is working on advancing and commercializing this technology for different manufacturers. The virtual reality platform also enables various content developers to create additional extended reality formats. Holoride has published the ‘so-called’ Elastic Software Development Kit (SDK) on its privately developed holoride Creator Space. The Elastic SDK allows developers to access tools to create immersive gaming experiences and entertainment formats for better in-car experience. (Also read | Audi gives E-Tron GT a prototype look with this indoor car cover)Elastic content is a new media and entertainment category that has been made for being used within cars in motion. Such content format enables a new approach for developers to create experiences from space adventures to streaming the latest blockbuster movies and tours through historic cities. Audi says that there are limitless possibilities to this.