Honda H'Ness CB350 becomes costlier by up to 2,500: Sources

Honda 2Wheelers India has hiked the prices of its H'Ness CB350 model range, as per dealer sources. The price hikes have been made effective from January 4.

The base DLX variant has become costlier by ₹1,500 while the higher DLX Pro variant has been given a price hike of ₹2,500. When launched in October last year, the former was priced at ₹1.85 lakh while the latter had a sticker price of ₹1.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana.

This is the first retro classic offering from Honda which takes aim at the Royal Enfield and bikes from Jawa Motorcycles. At the heart of the H'Ness CB350 sits a 350cc, 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. This engine is known to deliver 21 Ps of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque.