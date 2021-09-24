Honda cars of the future will have in-built Google for enhanced tech power

Honda and Google on Friday announced that both companies have agreed to collaborate to have Google's in-vehicle connected service into future vehicles manufactured by the Japanese car maker. The first vehicle with this would be one planned for the North American market in the second half of 2022, although it isn't yet clear which model this would be.

(Also read: Google to replace Android Auto for phones with Google Assistant in new update)

While Honda and Google have been collaborating with each other since 2015, the most-recent announcement assumed significance because it will enable Honda to further improve the UX for its customers.

Some of the key functionalities one can look forward to are voice assistant, navigation and in-vehicle apps. All of these would reportedly see vast improvements with Google integration. And while the new product coming out in 2022 for the North American market would be the first to benefit, Honda has confirmed it will roll out the integration in more cars in more markets across the world.

Honda is underlining that the collaboration with Google is aimed directly at addressing changing needs and expectations of its customers the world over. “It is our great pleasure to be able to offer new value for mobility and people's daily lives all around the world by combining Honda's strengths in advanced technologies in automobile development and Google's strengths in innovative information technologies," said Satoshi Takami, Operating Executive, Chief Officer in charge of MaaS Operations, Honda Motor Co. "Honda will continue to take on challenges to create new value while rapidly addressing the transformation of mobility without being bound by the conventional wisdom of the automobile industry."

The need for legacy car makers to update their vehicles with cutting-edge technology is being felt increasingly, especially as newer players like Tesla are pushing boundaries of what new-age cars can offer beyond the realms of driving.