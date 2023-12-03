Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Honda 2wheelers India Sales Grow 20% In November; Backed By Activa, Dio, Unicorn

Honda 2Wheelers India sales grow 20% in November; backed by Activa, Dio, Unicorn

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Dec 2023, 16:28 PM
Follow us on:

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales for November 2023 and the company’s cumulative volumes (domestic + exports) stood at 447,849 units, growing by 20 per cent when compared to 371,221 units sold in November 2022. Popular models including the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn among others continue to be top contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season.

Popular models like the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn continue to be top sales contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season

Of the total volumes, Honda’s domestic sales stood at 420,677 units, registering a 19 per cent increase in sales, as against 353,540 units sold in November last year. On the other hand, the company’s exports stood at 27,172 units, witnessing a growth of 38 per cent over 19,681 units shipped overseas in November last year.

Also Read : Strong festive push help Hero MotoCorp's domestic sales grow 25% in November

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Activa 125
₹ 78,920 - 88,093**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G
₹80,000 - 90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda SP160
₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Honda backed the positive buying sentiment with the launch of the new CB350 in the market. The Honda CB350 is a classic take on the H’ness with enhanced retro styling and competes against the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The two-wheeler maker also inaugurated two premium BigWing dealerships in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, respectively.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 16:28 PM IST
TAGS: Classic 350 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI Honda sales Two Wheeler Sales November 2023 Two Wheeler Sales
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS