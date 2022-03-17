Holi 2022: Top tips and tricks to protect your car this festive season

It is that time of the year once again when the bitter cold of the winter months gives way to a milder, slightly crisp, spring sun. Yes, Holi festival is once again upon us with the joys and energy of colour. But while Holi bring a whole lot of cheer, the celebrations can take a toll on your car - from outside as well as from within.

Here are some basic - yet top - tips and tricks to ensure that while you soak in the festivities this Holi season, your car remains stainfree and sparkling like it does every other day.

1 Park it safe The basic and most obvious thing to do is find a safe spot for your vehicle on the day of Holi celebrations. And when we say safe, we don't really mean away from the gaze of those with nefarious intentions. What this means is that if you have a garage but you don't often make use of it, maybe it is a great idea to roll your vehicle in just for the day. But if a garage or even a covered car park isn't available, invest in a car cover of an appropriate size. Not only will the cover keep the unwanted colours off the exterior bodywork of your vehicle but with summer sun fast approaching, keep it protected from UV rays as well.

2 Invest in car wax Car wax or the more expensive option of ceramic coating is more than likely to ensure that any unwanted colour stains on a vehicle can be wiped off later without a hassle. The additional layer on the body of the vehicle acts as a barrier against colours and other contaminants, helping the vehicle shine like new.

3 Double check all windows Imagine children playing Holi next to your car and the water guns take direct aim through an open window and into your neat cabin. Nightmare? What may make it worse is it won't be fair to reprimand the children either because hey, there is a mischievous side to every innocent face. Instead, double check that all the windows of your car are rolled up tight.

4 Protect the cabin You have played Holi around your house and the phone rings suddenly. It is your college gang playing in another part of the city. They call you to join. No is an answer they just won't take. While it is obvious that you ought to take a complete shower to get all colours off before stepping into your ride to join the gang, if that is not possible, use old clothes, towels, bedsheets or even large covers for AC outdoor units to cover the seats. But be sure to thoroughly wash your hands at least, lest you get colours on the door handles, steering and the gear lever.

