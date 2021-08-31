High-end luxury SUV crashes into boundary wall in Bengaluru; seven dead

At least seven people were killed after a high-end luxury SUV that they were travelling in crashed into a boundary wall and turned upside down at Koramangala in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Monday. The speeding vehicle ran over a nearby footpath before crashing into the boundary wall and

turning turtle.



The impact of the crash was huge as the SUV has been completely mangled and its front portion has been destroyed beyond recognition. Crash images reveal that the front doors seem to have broken while one of the rear tyres has been detached from the vehicle. The bonnet of the vehicle has been smashed in, exposing the damaged engine parts.



Even the windshield, side widows and mirror caps on all sides were shattered, pointing to the scale of impact.The crashed luxury SUV was allegedly being driven in a reckless manner at the time of the crash and a CCTV footage showed the vehicle moving at a high speed moments before crashing, PTI reported, citing sources.(Also watch | Toyota driver repeatedly rams into car behind; displaces it to make way)While six people died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries while on the way to hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru East Division (Traffic), K M Shantharaju told PTI. Of the seven deceased, one has been identified as a politician's son and three have been identified as women. One of the women was pursuing a medical course in the UK.The DCP also informed that an investigation has been started to determine the exact cause of the accident which is suspected to be a case of drunken driving.(with inputs from PTI)