High-end luxury SUV crashes into boundary wall in Bengaluru; seven dead
While six people died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries while on the way to hospital.
The impact of the crash was huge as the SUV has been completely mangled and its front portion has been destroyed beyond recognition.
At
least
seven
people
were
killed
after
a
high-end
luxury
SUV
that
they
were
travelling
in
crashed
into
a
boundary
wall
and
turned
upside
down
at
Koramangala
in
Bengaluru
in
the
wee
hours
of
Monday.
The
speeding
vehicle
ran
over
a
nearby
footpath
before
crashing
into
the
boundary
wall
and
The
impact
of
the
crash
was
huge
as
the
SUV
has
been
completely
mangled
and
its
front
portion
has
been
destroyed
beyond
recognition.
Crash
images
reveal
that
the
front
doors
seem
to
have
broken
while
one
of
the
rear
tyres
has
been
detached
from
the
vehicle.
The
bonnet
of
the
vehicle
has
been
smashed
in,
exposing
the
damaged
engine
parts.
Even the windshield, side widows and mirror caps on all sides were shattered, pointing to the scale of impact.The crashed luxury SUV was allegedly being driven in a reckless manner at the time of the crash and a CCTV footage showed the vehicle moving at a high speed moments before crashing, PTI reported, citing sources.(Also watch | Toyota driver repeatedly rams into car behind; displaces it to make way)While six people died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries while on the way to hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru East Division (Traffic), K M Shantharaju told PTI. Of the seven deceased, one has been identified as a politician's son and three have been identified as women. One of the women was pursuing a medical course in the UK.The DCP also informed that an investigation has been started to determine the exact cause of the accident which is suspected to be a case of drunken driving.(with inputs from PTI)