Watch: Toyota driver repeatedly rams into car behind; displaces it to make way

Hit and run cases around the world are nothing new but in a video that recently surfaced on YouTube, a woman in a Toyota Camry can be seen involved in one of the most insane hit and run incidents ever. She reportedly hit a Hyundai Sonata behind her in a parking lot but instead of apologizing, she started yelling at the Hyundai driver and repeatedly ramming into his car.

The video, recorded by an onlooker, shows the woman getting out of her Toyota and asking the man driving the Hyundai to move and make way for her. When the man doesn't obey, she starts moving her car back and forth while repeatedly hitting his vehicle. The man can be seen coming out of his Hyundai all surprised at her behaviour. As he tries to save his car, the Toyota also hits him slightly.

The women then rams into the Hyundai vehicle with utmost force and forcefully displaces it from its parked position. All this while the man tries to save his vehicle despite facing the risk of being in injured by the Toyota vehicle. The onlooker can be heard yelling, "Sir, you need to move."