Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > GST Council didn't suggest putting petroleum products in new tax era: Minister
File photo used for representational purpose only

GST Council didn't suggest putting petroleum products in new tax era: Minister

2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 05:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed that excise duty on petroleum products is calibrated time to time for generating resources for infrastructure.

  • The change in duties is calculated based upon various relevant factors such as international product prices.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the GST Council has not recommended bringing petroleum products under the new taxation regime even. This is despite certain representations being made to the government to include petrol and diesel under GST.

The minister stated in a written reply that excise duty on petroleum products is calibrated time to time for generating resources for  infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The change in duties is calculated based upon various relevant factors such as international product prices, exchange rate, tax structure, inflation and also by keeping in view the prevailing fiscal situation, he informed.

(Also read | Own a CNG car in Mumbai? Get ready to shell out more money)

Citing the CGST Act, the minister stated that inclusion of any products under GST can only be done when such a recommendation is made by the GST Council. "So far, the GST Council, in which the states are also represented, has not made any recommendation for inclusion of these goods under GST," he elaborated. Further, he noted that the Article 279 A (5) of the Constitution prescribes that the GST Council shall recommend the date on which the goods and services tax will be levied on petroleum crude, high speed diesel, petrol, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel.

Chaudhary stated that the government keeps a watch on the factors that affect the international fuel prices and also makes interventions by way of calibrating excise duty rates on these products, as and when it is required. “Government has, with effect from, 4th November, 2021, reduced Central Excise Duty (including cesses) on petrol by 5 per litre and on diesel by 10 per litre to provide relief to the consumers," he informed.

(with inputs from PTI)

  • First Published Date : 21 Dec 2021, 05:37 PM IST