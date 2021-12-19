Own a CNG car in Mumbai? Get ready to shell out more money

CNG price has been increased again in Mumbai. The latest price hike comes as the 16th increase for the greener fuel in the last 12 months. Effective from Saturday, the latest price hike has raised the price of CNG ₹2 per kg, resulting in ₹63.50 per kg for the greener fuel that is used predominantly in auto-rickshaws, taxis and buses and in a limited number of passenger vehicles as well.

The price hike for CNG comes at a time when petrol and diesel are still sky-high despite the reduction in excise duties and month-long pause in price hikes. Also, the price hike of CNG comes at a time, when the Indian government has been pushing the use of alternative fuels against conventional fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel in an attempt to reduce the vehicular pollution created by tailpipe emissions.

In recent times, as petrol and diesel prices were increasing rapidly before the excise duty cut announced by the central government in early November, many cab aggregators switched to CNG from diesel powertrains, in an attempt to save costs. However, the latest price hikes of CNG are hurting their earnings.

The price hike of CNG announced by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) comes in an attempt to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation. As there is a substantial price hike for natural gas in the international market, the MGL increased the price of CNG in the business capital of India.

As an alternative fuel option, CNG offers attractive savings of around 60 per cent and 33 per cent as compared to petrol and diesel even at the current rate as well. In comparison to CNG, the price of petrol in Mumbai is currently ₹109.98 per litre and diesel is retailing in the city at ₹94.14 per litre.