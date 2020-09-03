Home > Auto > News > German Chancellor Angela Merkel says auto industry has enough government support
  • Germany has a multi-billion-euro recovery plan to spur clean driving, with incentives for electric cars.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said her government's coronavirus relief package contained a lot of help for the country's automobile industry after her conservative CSU allies renewed a proposal for incentives for petrol cars.

Germany has a multi-billion-euro recovery plan to spur clean driving, with incentives for electric cars. But the government this year has rebuffed the auto industry's lobbying efforts and stopped short of launching a scrappage scheme to boost sales of new combustion-engine cars.

