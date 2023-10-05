Geneva Motor Show: Why is it happening in Qatar, and all questions answered

The Geneva International Motor Show is all set to begin from today (Thursday) and marks its return after a gap of three years. The previous editions of Geneva International Motor Show could not be organised because of Covid-related factors.

The Geneva International Motor Show is one of the most high-profile events in the global automotive calendar and brings together brands, technologies, vehicle models and much more to a common platform. But why is an event that has ‘Geneva’ in its very name, not being held in, well, Geneva?

Why is Geneva International Motor Show being held in Qatar?

Doha plays host to the Geneva International Motor Show for the first time ever. In fact, it is for the first time in its 118-year history that the Geneva International Motor Show is being held anywhere except Geneva.

Back in 2021, Qatar signed a 10-year-deal with organisers of Geneva International Motor Show to host the event once every two years from this year onwards. The annual event will resume at its Switzerland from 2024 as well.

A very big reason why the Geneva International Motor Show is also being hosted in Qatar is due to the growing size of the market in the Middle East. The six major in the region, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have seen a spike in new car sales, providing brands with the hope of doing brisk business. Showcasing their latest offerings and technology in Doha, therefore, could be a shot in the arm for many.

How many participants will feature in Geneva International Motor Show?

As many as 30 automotive companies are participating in this year's edition of the Geneva International Motor Show. While mass-market brands like Toyota and Volkswagen are present, the limelight may well belong to niche and aspirational brands like Lamborghini and McLaren that are also in the list of participants. The three main German luxury brands - Mercedes, BMW and Audi - are here too.

What is the schedule of Geneva International Motor Show?

Geneva International Motor Show will have its opening ceremony on Thursday with Friday reserved as a media day. Doors for the public will be thrown open from Saturday onwards and the event will be held till October 14. The event coincides with the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix which will see the main race taking place this Sunday.

How much does a ticket for Geneva International Motor Show cost?

Tickets for Geneva International Motor Show are priced at around 50 Qatari Riyal (approximately ₹1,200). While access tickets for most days are reportedly sold out, one can still check the official website of the event for available slots.

First Published Date: