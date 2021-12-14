Full charge in 15 mins? Hero Electric partners Log9 for fast charging EV battery

Hero Electric has partnered Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology start-up Log 9 Materials to use its Log 9 InstaCharging RapidX battery packs for its entire range of EVs. With the integration of the Log9 batteries, Hero Electric scooters are claimed to be fully charge within 15 minutes.

Log9 InstaCharging battery packs leverage the tech firm's cell-to-pack competency to develop batteries that provide faster charging, lower battery degradation and longer battery life.

These batteries will be deployed in the market via outright sales and Battery-as-a-Service (BASS) business models. The latter will benefit commercial fleet operators with nominal monthly rates.

All the electric two-wheelers in Hero Electric's portfolio offer easily removable batteries, offering customers the convenience of charging their portable batteries at workplace or in apartments. However, to allow the bikes to run continuously for longer hours with a minimal interruption, especially in delivery operations, the rapid charging batteries have been integrated in scooters. “It is for such customers that we now offer bikes with the Log9 batteries that can be fast charged while the driver is having his cup of tea," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

Log 9 has already tested its RapidX batteries via a series of pilot tests across multiple B2B fleet operators such as Amazon, Shadowfax, Delhivery, Flipkart, and BykeMania, among others. The batteries have undergone rigorous testing and certifications from third party.“Our InstaCharge batteries on Hero vehicle platform will provide the ‘Power, Performance and Peace of Mind’ for the B2B last-mile delivery sector," said Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials.

Log9's RapidX batteries can operate across -30° to 60° C and come with a promise of 10+ years of operational life.These batteries come equipped with safety first features that ensure that they do not catch fire and remain safe under extreme temperatures.