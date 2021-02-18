Top Sections
Fuel prices rise for 10th consecutive day; petrol nears 90-mark in Delhi

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre while diesel price increased by 32 paise per litre.

For 10th day in a row, petrol and diesel prices saw a rise in the country today. Petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre while diesel price increased by 32 paise per litre, as per a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol stood at 89.88 per litre and diesel at 80.27 per litre on Thursday. On Wednesday, petrol crossed 100-mark in Rajasthan.

Oil prices have been steadily rising in the international which has affected the prices of oil and have pushed the prices of petrol, diesel in India to a record high.

During the budget speech earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per litre on petrol and 4 per litre on diesel will be imposed. This has brought up the prices of the two fuels significantly. Over 56% of the retail selling price of diesel and about 61% of petrol constitute central and state taxes.

Further, there are also been an increment in the price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder by 50 per unit in Delhi, taking the cost of LPG gas to 769 per cylinder.