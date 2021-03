South Korea is one among only a handful of nations that have clearly set sights on hydrogen as the energy source of the future. With plans of injecting massive amounts into development of technology that can harness hydrogen as a fuel source, South Korea wants to take the lead and is mounting a challenge to Europe as the center for the emerging technology.





Bloomberg reports that South Korea has the potential of taking the lead when it comes to harnessing hydrogen power and that it could be at the core of its plans of going carbon neutral.





Here are five factors that are of note in South Korea's dreams and vision for hydrogen power: