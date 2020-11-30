Farmers protest: Brace for more roadblocks today at Delhi borders

Massive traffic jams are feared for those travelling between Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad today. The farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders are likely will put up roadblocks by blocking three highways connecting Delhi with these three satellite towns.

According to the protesting farmers, they are planning to block three highways leading to Delhi -- Jaipur-Delhi highway that connects Gurugram to Delhi, Hapur-Delhi highway that connects Delhi with Ghaziabad and Mathura-Delhi highway that connects Faridabad to Delhi.

Last week, similar protests saw massive traffic jams on roads leading to Delhi. The police has assured to make necessary arrangements to minimise any inconvenience to the commuters. It has set up teams to assess the situation and issue traffic advisory accordingly to alert commuters, if required.

The Delhi Traffic Police is posting real-time traffic updates to alert commuters. One of the updates said, “Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal Road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GT Karnal Road, NH 44 and Singhu borders."

On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Available open borders to Haryana are following -- Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders."

People coming to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faced traffic snarls at several border crossings as the Delhi Police on Thursday intensified vehicle checking in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by Punjab farmers against the Centre's farm laws.

Several commuters coming to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh complained of traffic jams due to checking last week. Vehicles were also checked at the DND and National Highway-24 crossings with Uttar Pradesh.