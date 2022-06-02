‘Faceless RTO’ launched in Maharashtra to offer driving licence, RC, NOC online

Besides driving licence, vehicle registration certificate and No Objection certificates, these faceless Regional Transport Offices will also offer three more services like renewal of RC or licence and changes in address.

Obtaining key documents like driving licence, registration certificate will become easy for vehicle owners in Maharashtra. The state government today has launched ‘faceless’ Regional Transport Offices, or RTOs, to help people avail as many as six key services without having to step out of their homes. The move is aimed at making the process to obtain these documents easy and hassle-free without the bother of overcrowding queues outside RTOs, as well as save paper by going the online way. The faceless RTO facility has been launched across the state to maximise benefit to consumers.

Satej Patil, Minister of State for Transport in Maharashtra inaugurated the faceless RTOs today. He said that these services will be available with immediate effect. “The applicant will have to enrol himself through Aadhar number verification using OTP sent on the registered mobile number. After verification from the Aadhar portal, the application will be processed," said the minister while launching the initiative.

The faceless RTOs will offer six services online. These include the Secondary Registration Certificate, No Objection Certificate, Change of Address on Registration Certificate, Renewal of Driving Licence and Change of Address on Licence and Renewal of Licence. All one needs to do to avail these facilities will require to link their mobile phone numbers to their Aadhaar card.

"People can apply online sitting at home and save crucial time. Licences or registration certificates will be sent to the applicant by post. This will also help in saving valuable paper, besides time, as there will be no need to take copies of documents," the minister added.

The minister said that these ‘faceless RTOs’ will not only ease the process but also offer transparency in the system through a fast and an environment-friendly manner. Such initiative was taken by other state governments too in the past, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdown was enforced. Some key services were being offered online to reduce crowding at RTOs.

