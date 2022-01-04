Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Ex Yamaha Partha Choudhary joins LML as COO, will push brand towards e-mobility
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Ex Yamaha Partha Choudhary joins LML as COO, will push brand towards e-mobility

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 05:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Former executive from Yamaha Partha Choudhary has joined LML as its chief operating officer.

  • LML has plans to start its electrification journey.

LML announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Partha Choudhary as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) as it gearing up to enter the electric vehicle segment. The company informed that Choudhary will be responsible for leading the operations functions at a time of major business growth and transformation. He will also spearhead new initiatives as part of his role to ensure LML's position as a leader in electric mobility.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Choudhary was previously with Yamaha Motor India and has also worked with Hero Cycles, 22 Kymco, and Nilkamal Plastics.

The Kanpur-based LML earlier used to manufacture the LML Vespa scooter in collaboration with Italy's Piaggio and C Spa. In September of last year, the company announced that it plans to come back to the market with its electric two-wheeler products. In a statement on Tuesday, LML said that the appointment of appointment of Choudhary comes at a time when the brand is gearing up to make strategic developments in the electric vehicle space with plans to introduce new and innovative products in the Indian as well as the international market.

(Also read | 2022 Yamaha FZS-Fi DLX launched at Rs1.18 lakh)

This is Choudhary's second stint with LML as he previously worked with the brand as its sales and marketing head from 2006-17. “We are thrilled to welcome Partha Choudhary at such a dynamic time as our brand is being reinvigorated to capture the phenomenal growth opportunity ahead in the global EV industry," said Yogesh Bhatia, chief executive officer and managing director of LML.

  • First Published Date : 04 Jan 2022, 05:06 PM IST