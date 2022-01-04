Ex Yamaha Partha Choudhary joins LML as COO, will push brand towards e-mobility

LML announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Partha Choudhary as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) as it gearing up to enter the electric vehicle segment. The company informed that Choudhary will be responsible for leading the operations functions at a time of major business growth and transformation. He will also spearhead new initiatives as part of his role to ensure LML's position as a leader in electric mobility.

Choudhary was previously with Yamaha Motor India and has also worked with Hero Cycles, 22 Kymco, and Nilkamal Plastics.

The Kanpur-based LML earlier used to manufacture the LML Vespa scooter in collaboration with Italy's Piaggio and C Spa. In September of last year, the company announced that it plans to come back to the market with its electric two-wheeler products. In a statement on Tuesday, LML said that the appointment of appointment of Choudhary comes at a time when the brand is gearing up to make strategic developments in the electric vehicle space with plans to introduce new and innovative products in the Indian as well as the international market.

This is Choudhary's second stint with LML as he previously worked with the brand as its sales and marketing head from 2006-17. “We are thrilled to welcome Partha Choudhary at such a dynamic time as our brand is being reinvigorated to capture the phenomenal growth opportunity ahead in the global EV industry," said Yogesh Bhatia, chief executive officer and managing director of LML.