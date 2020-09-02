EV Motors partners with Hero Electric to launch last mile delivery e-bikes

EV Motors India (EVM) and Hero Electric on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch a unique proposition in order to support adoption of EVs for last mile delivery operations.

Under the new partnership, EV Motors has committed to offer advanced battery solutions and rapid charging infrastructure integrated with the electric bikes from Hero Electric.

It was announced that a pilot of around 10,000 e-bikes will be introduced in several cities in the next 12 months and later on the plan will be implemented nationwide. The partnership will provide tailor-made solutions to meet the requirements and expectations of last mile delivery operators which include E-commerce, Online food, Fleet operators & Courier delivery businesses.

(Also Read: Hero Electric announces limited time offer with benefits upto ₹6,000)

EV Motors has agreed to integrate its hi-tech batteries with Hero Electric's e-bikes/scooters. These vehicles will be supercharged in less than 30 minutes with the use of the rapid charging station network called 'PlugNgo'. These stations are currently being set up by EV Motors across several Indian cities.

The rapid charging stations will be set at various strategic locations including Hero Electric dealerships and will also be accessible for public charging.

“This unique solution of ‘30 minutes Charging’ coupled with the easier ownership models may be a game changer for the EV industry as it will solve three important issues namely- range anxiety, battery replacement costs and the high acquisition price," Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said.

(Also Read: Hero Electric partners OTO Capital for flexible electric two-wheeler financing)

Gill added, “As a market leader we'll keep offering variety of EV adoption options to customers be it battery rapid charging or home charging with light weight portable batteries. Our upgraded bikes are now ready with the hi-tech batteries from EVM to deliver the best value for money to the discerning customer."