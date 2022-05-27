Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas

HT Auto
Planning a holiday abroad? Too scared your swanky home may be targeted by burglars? Sit easy and travel at ease with this special service from Dubai Police.
File photo of a Dubai Police vehicle courtesy Pixabay.
Big mansions and swanky cars are a rather common sight in the city of Dubai but with a lot of wealth can always come the risk of burglary. And with the potential of burglary increasing when an owner isn't in town, local cops here have started a patrol car service that can keep an eye on properties when the owners are away.

Gulf News recently reported that Dubai Police has started a ‘home security’ service that assures peace of mind to owners of premium residential establishments when they aren't around by keep a closer watch on the property. This can be crucial for residents, especially if they are out of town for prolonged periods.

While chances are that the expensive homes are fitted with numerous high-tech security devices including CCVTs and bio-metric enabled gates and doors, the chances of these getting hacked by those with nefarious intentions is very real. As such, while patrol vehicles may anyway be on duty across the city, the service allows for closer watch over properties of those who avail the service.

Those interested can avail the service through the Dubai Police mobile application and registering on the ‘Home Security’ section. But don't just walk away without a care because the cops do want owners to first ensure they themselves take every precaution possible. This includes locking all windows, doors and gates, keep valuables in a safe or locker, secure all wardrobes and ensure that all CCTVs - if any - are working properly. Owners will also have to clearly state date of departure and return while also providing an emergency contact number.

Dubai Police has some of the most exotic and expensive cars in its fleet but in this particular case, it is about officials keeping a close eye on the said property, regardless of the patrol vehicle used.

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 04:38 PM IST
