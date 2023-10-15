Delhi Transport Dept installs cameras to detect vehicles without valid PUCC

Delhi Transport Department has installed special cameras to detect vehicles plying in the city without a valid PUC certificate. The vehicle owners driving without valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) will be sent notices by the Delhi Transport Department if their vehicles are detected by the special number plate reader cameras installed at four different locations in the capital city, reported PTI.

The report claims that these special numberplate reading cameras have been installed as part of a pilot project in strategic locations of the capital city. The Delhi Transport Department has reportedly installed a valid PUCC validity verification system at four refuelling stations in the city. These cameras have been reportedly installed at refuelling stations in Model Town, Shastri Nagar, Mall Road and Shahdara.

The report has stated that these special cameras can read the number plates of the vehicles and after recording the registration number it matches the vehicle's details with its own database. If it is found that the vehicle is plying without a valid PUC certificate, the specific registration number will be flagged and the owner of that vehicle will be sent a notice. "These cameras can detect whether a vehicle has a valid PUCC or not by scanning their number plate. This is being done as a pilot project for two months at four pollution checking centres at fuel stations. In the last few days, 60 per cent of vehicles have been detected without a valid PUCC at these points," an official said.

The report has cited an official saying that there are around 23 lakh vehicles without a valid PUCC in Delhi. "It is difficult to send notices to owners of all such vehicles. We are sending SMSes asking people to get valid PUCC," the official reportedly added. The report also said that with the onset of air pollution season, the Delhi Trasport Department has deployed enforcement teams to carry out checks, while messages are also being set to the vehicle owners to get a valid PUCC.

