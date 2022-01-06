Driving licence tests in Delhi cancelled from today amid rise in Covid-19 cases

If you are planning to take your driving tests in the national capital to get a learner licence, or a permanent driving licence, you have to wait a little longer. The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Delhi have been asked to stop taking any tests from today as the city has witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the past few days.

Concerned over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the state transport department has asked the RTOs to cancel all appointments for fresh and existing driving licence and learning licence tests from today, January 6.

The order, issued by Joint Commissioner Navkendra Kumar Singh, says that all activities related to driving skill test, fresh online appointments and tests for existing appointments for permanent and learners' licences are suspended after the DDMA's order which came out on Tuesday. The order also said that all existing appointments will now be rescheduled and applicants concerned will be informed via SMS.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to inform that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended.

"Considering rising Covid cases and recent DDMA guidelines, all appointments for DL & LL tests (fresh & existing) at all RTOs will be suspended from tomorrow (6.1.22). Details for rescheduled dates will be sent to all applicants via SMS. We will extend validity of existing LLs," he said.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of Covid-19. There are 23,307 active cases of Covid-19 in the city, as of Wednesday. The positivity rate of the national capital stands at 11.88 per cent. With 8 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally has gone upto 25,121.