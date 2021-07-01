Drive a CNG car? 5 tips to note in peak summer conditions

With petrol and diesel prices at record high levels and showing no intention of climbing down, there has been an increase in the number of people looking at a vehicle powered by CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) as a viable alternative to bring down fuel bills. Not only are CNG vehicles cheaper to drive but advancements in technology have made these safer than ever before.

True, there are some downsides like losing bootspace and a minor drop in performance but if budget is your biggest consideration then a CNG car could be just what the wallet ordered.

But what about maintaining a CNG vehicle in peak summers? Is the cylinder inside the vehicle under risk during heatwave conditions like the one currently in Delhi and north-western parts of the country? And what about maintenance?

Here are top five tips to ensure a CNG vehicle is ready and is safe to drive whenever you climb in.