CNG cars are finding increasing footprint in India over the last few years

Published Jun 13, 2023

Demands for CNG cars in India are rising owing to high price of petrol and diesel, tightening emission norms

Here are 5 cars with CNG options you can buy under 10 lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular CNG cars in India priced between 5.99 lakh and 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

CNG's availability has amplified Maruti Suzuki Baleno's appeal, and it is priced between 6.61 lakh and 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tiago i-CNG is Tata Motors' best bet in this segment, which is priced between 5.60 lakh and 8.11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Altroz is another premium hatchback with CNG option, priced between 6.60 lakh and 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Aura is a stylish compact sedan with CNG option, available at 6.33-8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) range

Maruti Suzuki Swift's sedan sibling Dzire is another car with CNG option under 10 lakh

Tata Tiago's compact sedan sibling Tigor too comes with CNG option and available at 6.30-8.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
