Demands for CNG cars in India are rising owing to high price of petrol and diesel, tightening emission norms
Here are 5 cars with CNG options you can buy under ₹10 lakh in India
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular CNG cars in India priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹9.03 lakh (ex-showroom)
CNG's availability has amplified Maruti Suzuki Baleno's appeal, and it is priced between ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tiago i-CNG is Tata Motors' best bet in this segment, which is priced between ₹5.60 lakh and ₹8.11 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Altroz is another premium hatchback with CNG option, priced between ₹6.60 lakh and ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Aura is a stylish compact sedan with CNG option, available at ₹6.33-8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) range
Maruti Suzuki Swift's sedan sibling Dzire is another car with CNG option under ₹10 lakh
Tata Tiago's compact sedan sibling Tigor too comes with CNG option and available at ₹6.30-8.90 lakh (ex-showroom)